Hologic to Showcase Products Across Breast Cancer Screening, Biopsy, Surgery and Treatment at Virtual RSNA 2020

As a world leader in women’s healthcare, Hologic provides insight-driven solutions that encompass the full clinical continuum of breast health. By addressing the entire patient pathway, these innovations improve workflow efficiency, reduce facility costs and improve patient outcomes, all of which are crucial now amid the ongoing pandemic.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will virtually showcase its extensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health products, including screening, surgical, interventional, ultrasound and skeletal solutions, at the 106 th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Hologic most recently ranked first in customer satisfaction, mammography service and system performance on the 2020 IMV ServiceTrack Diagnostic Imaging report, a yearly customer satisfaction survey of the medical imaging field. The honor underscores the Company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence and unmatched service.

Although this year’s RSNA conference will be virtual due to COVID-19 safety precautions and travel restrictions, the Company remains committed to offering innovation and education to attendees through an interactive and engaging virtual experience. Visitors to HologicRSNA.com can tour 3D screening, diagnostic, breast biopsy and breast surgery product suites virtually; request personalized product demonstrations with a women’s health expert aboard the Company’s mobile coach bus via video conferencing; and register for world-class medical education sessions with leading experts in the field.

“Throughout the ongoing pandemic, our Hologic team and the industry as a whole have been incredibly resilient and inventive, providing remarkable solutions and service amid increasingly challenging circumstances,” said Jennifer Meade, Hologic’s Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “This year’s virtual conference reflects a collective commitment to moving the industry forward in a changed world. We’re excited to showcase the proven benefits our ecosystem of superior solutions can have for both providers and patients.”

According to a 2020 MedPanel survey commissioned by the Company, the majority of breast radiologists who plan on attending the virtual conference intend to spend between three to six hours at product demonstrations and seven hours or more participating in medical education sessions. To meet the needs of this year’s attendees, Hologic will host a number of medical education sessions with leading experts throughout the event: