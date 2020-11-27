Exelixis Announces Partner Takeda Receives Approval in Japan for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the Treatment of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma That Has Progressed After Prior Systemic Therapy

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), its partner responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Japan, received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to manufacture and market CABOMETYX as a treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that has progressed after prior systemic therapy.

Takeda’s application is based on the results of two clinical trials in patients with advanced HCC who had received prior systemic therapy: CELESTIAL (XL184-309), a global, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind phase 3 clinical trial, and Cabozantinib-2003, a phase 2 clinical trial conducted in Japan. The CELESTIAL trial was the basis for the CABOMETYX approvals in the U.S. and the EU for the treatment of patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib.