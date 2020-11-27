27 November 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

In reference to the announcement published on 24 November 2020 regarding the commencement of the application period in a private placement of new shares in Green Minerals AS; Seabird Exploration and Green Minerals have been informed by Pensum Asset Management (the Placing Manager) that the deal is covered at the top of the indicated price range. The application period closes at 16:00 CET on 27 November 2020.

