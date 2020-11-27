Saint Jean Carbon Announces $122,500 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.035 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $122,500 (the “Offering”). The Shares are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to preserve the Company’s existing operations and for general corporate and administrative purposes. The breakdown of the intended use of proceeds for the ensuing 6-month period is shown in the table below: