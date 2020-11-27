Tallink Silja OY signs loan agreement with Nordic Investment Bank

Tallink Silja OY, a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, and Nordic Investment Bank (“NIB”) have today signed a term loan agreement for financing of working capital. The total amount of the loan limit is EUR 100 million and the loan can be drawn in EUR 10-40 million disbursements.

The loan is secured by the mortgages on the consolidation group’s vessels Megastar and Baltic Queen, ranking after the existing creditors and the corporate guarantee of AS Tallink Grupp. The Government of the Republic of Finland has issued a state guarantee in favour of NIB regarding the loan facility covering 90% of the outstanding principal amount of the loan.

The loan carries Euribor based floating interest rate and has final maturity of four years. The repayment of the loan starts in two years from the signing of the agreement.

As a result of the transaction, liquidity buffers of Tallink Silja OY, and thereby the entire consolidation group, are further strengthened.



