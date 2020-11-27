SuRo Capital Corp. Provides Mid-Quarter Update

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today issued the following statement to provide additional clarity regarding its current investment in Palantir Technologies, Inc. (“Palantir”):

“We currently hold 4,618,952 restricted common shares of Palantir. This is consistent with the Palantir lock-up agreement, reflecting 80% of our pre-IPO holdings of 5,773,690 common shares,” said Mark Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital. “At the end of the third quarter, we held 5,373,690 common shares of Palantir, inclusive of 754,738 remaining unrestricted common shares. As reported in our third quarter earnings release, we sold the remaining unrestricted common shares subsequent to quarter end. The Palantir lock-up period continues to, and includes, the second full day of trading following the date on which Palantir publicly discloses its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020.”

Klein continued, “Additionally, we would like to reiterate that our at-the-market offering is currently inactive. Consistent with the Investment Company Act of 1940, we cannot issue shares below our present net asset value, and we currently have no plans to resume our at-the-market offering. Finally, we would like to reiterate that we anticipate declaring an additional dividend in the middle of December for shareholders of record near the end of the year.”

Recent Dividend Declarations

On July 29, 2020, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.15 per share paid on August 25, 2020 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2020. The dividend was paid in cash.

On September 25, 2020, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share paid on October 20, 2020 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2020. The dividend was paid in cash.

On October 28, 2020, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash.

Certain Information Regarding the Dividends

The date of declaration and amount of any dividends, including any future dividends, are subject to the sole discretion of SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors. The aggregate amount of the dividends declared and paid by SuRo Capital will be fully taxable to stockholders. The tax character of SuRo Capital’s dividends cannot be finally determined until the close of SuRo Capital’s taxable year (December 31). SuRo Capital will report the actual tax characteristics of each year’s dividends annually to stockholders and the IRS on Form 1099-DIV subsequent to year-end.