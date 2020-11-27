USAN Modifies Lead Drug Candidate’s Chemical Name to ‘Simufilam’

 

Future References to Lead Drug Candidate for Alzheimer’s Disease Will Be Simufilam

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) advised the United States Adopted Names Council (USAN) to modify the chemical name of the Company’s lead drug candidate to ‘simufilam.’ This change was advised by WHO to avoid a potential trademark conflict with a drug marketed in the Far East.

USAN has accepted WHO’s advice. Future references to Cassava Sciences’ lead drug candidate for Alzheimer’s disease will be simufilam.

About USAN
The United States Adopted Names Council is responsible for selecting simple, informative and unique nonproprietary drug names. The USAN Council establishes logical nomenclature classifications based on pharmacological or chemical relationships. In addition to one member-at-large and a U.S. Food and Drug Administration liaison, USAN consists of one representative from The American Medical Association, the United States Pharmacopeia and the American Pharmacists Association.

About Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. In the U.S. alone, approximately 5.8 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and approximately 487,000 people age 65 or older developed Alzheimer’s in 2019. The number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to grow dramatically in the years ahead, resulting in a growing social and economic burden.

About Simufilam
Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ lead therapeutic product candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science is published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
Cassava Sciences, Inc.
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450


