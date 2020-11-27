 

EANS-Adhoc AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA's sugar beet processing in Austria continues at two sites in 2021

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
27.11.2020

Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today approved the
continuation of Austrian sugar beet processing operations in 2021 at two sites,
Tulln and Leopoldsdorf, both located in Lower Austria. This is commercially
viable due to the contracted sugar beet growing area of around 38,200 hectares
for the 2021 season.

This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].




Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Wien, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlin
language: English

