--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information27.11.2020Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today approved thecontinuation of Austrian sugar beet processing operations in 2021 at two sites,Tulln and Leopoldsdorf, both located in Lower Austria. This is commerciallyviable due to the contracted sugar beet growing area of around 38,200 hectaresfor the 2021 season.This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].Further inquiry note:AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGMr. Hannes HaiderInvestor RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12905E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.comMr. Markus SimakPublic RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12084E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGF.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1A-1020 Wienphone: +43-1-21137-0FAX: +43-1-21137-12926mail: info.ab@agrana.comWWW: www.agrana.comISIN: AT000AGRANA3indexes: WBIstockmarkets: Wien, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlinlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4776129OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGISIN: AT0000603709