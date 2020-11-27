 

DGAP-News Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of Senior Bond

DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Bond
Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of Senior Bond

27.11.2020 / 14:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of Senior Bond

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

  • Successful placement of EUR 100 million tap of existing bond with investors
  • EUR 100 million placed at 101.50 plus accrued interest and effective yield of 6.507% p.a.
  • Total nominal outstanding of senior bond now at EUR 500 million
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and investment opportunities

Luxembourg, 27 November 2020: Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") successfully placed a EUR 100,000,000 tap of its EUR 400,000,000 11/2025 6.875% senior bond. The total nominal amount outstanding is now EUR 500,000,000. The tap was based on reverse inquiries received and placed through Deutsche Bank and Santander. The tap has been issued at a price of 101.50 plus accrued interest, with an effective yield of 6.507 % p.a.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and investment opportunities.

The new bonds issued through the tap will be immediately and fully fungible with the existing senior bonds, which are governed by German law and are listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Benjamin Lee, CFO of Aggregate, commented: "The placing via a tap of EUR 100m of bonds at 101.50 plus accrued interest is a reflection of the interest in Aggregate Holdings following our new issue and the ongoing investor interest in the company. We look forward to engaging with investors going forward as the company delivers on its milestones."

Contact
info@aggregateholdings.com

About Aggregate Holdings
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has €3.6bn of assets and a €6.8bn gross development value project portfolio over three divisions. The Build-to Hold Division contains Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest real estate development in Central Berlin with over 230,000 sqm of gross lettable area, which is due to be fully completed by 2023. The Build-to-Sell division contains VIC, the largest developer in Portugal, with two developments on the Lisbon waterfront and a development near to Comporta, just south of Lisbon on the coast. The flagship Prata project will have first completions in 2020, with full completion in 2023. The Financial Real Estate assets division includes the 22.5% strategic stake in Adler as well as other real estate assets.

