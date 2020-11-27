 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

November 27, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at the Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET. Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities and take questions from participants.

Investors can register at https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences. The presentation will be available using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_15Ltk5tGThOcFMlmLvZBHw. A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL



Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational November 27, 2020- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at the Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET. Comtech management will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Gecina’s Sustainability Performance Levels Confirmed Once Again
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sona Nanotech Inc. and Encourages ...
Mogo Launches New Interactive Rainforest Mode in its App
Exelixis Announces Partner Takeda Receives Approval in Japan for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Comtech Awarded $175.1 Million Contract for Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Technologies and Services
19.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Five-Year Multi-Million Dollar Upgrade with Saudi Telecom Company
16.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
16.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces a Contract Renewal Worth $4.2 Million with Tier-One Carrier
09.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Completes Participation in U.S. Army’s Network Modernization Exercise
09.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $3.0 Million of Additional Funding to Support State of Maryland Department of Human Services with IT Services
03.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $2.8 Million in Orders for Cyber Training

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.08.20
3
allgemeine bewertung der comtech