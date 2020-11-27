Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational

November 27, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at the Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET. Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities and take questions from participants.

Investors can register at https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences. The presentation will be available using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_15Ltk5tGThOcFMlmLvZBHw. A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

