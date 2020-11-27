 

Grieg Seafood ASA Successful tap issue under existing senior unsecured green bonds

Grieg Seafood has successfully completed a NOK 500 million tap issue under the Company’s existing senior unsecured green bond with maturity date 25 June 2025 and ISIN NO0010885007. The total outstanding amount after the tap issue is NOK 1,500 million. The additional bonds will be issued under a temporary ISIN NO0010908858 until a listing prospectus for the additional bonds has been approved.

The proceeds from the tap issue will be used for green projects as further defined by the Green Bond Framework.

DNB Markets and Nordea acted as arrangers for the tap issue.

For further information, please contact:
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, Mobile: +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


09:00 Uhr
Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandate announcement
17.11.20
Grieg Seafood releases third quarter 2020 results and presents plan for enhanced value creation
12.11.20
Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of third quarter 2020 results and capital market update

23.06.20
24
Grieg Seafood - noch eine norwegische Lachsaktie