Summary

The sharp fall in oil prices and the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the first quarter have reduced activity in the market in where the vessel operates. Reduced demand for vessels has a negative effect on the company. The market outlook was reassessed in the second quarter and led to a write-down of the value for most vessels. The assessments were maintained in the third quarter.

The agreement on restructuring of the company’s debt was implemented on 30/06/20 and clarifies the company’s obligations to lenders for the period until 2024. The calculated effect of the agreements means that book equity is positive at the end of 2nd quarter. The implementation effect of the agreement was incorporated in the accounts for the second quarter. Financial expenses in the accounts consist of a change in the calculated present value of estimated debt service for the vessels during the agreement period.

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 36.4 million in Q3 2020, compared with NOK 92.9 million in Q3 2019.

Total operating income was NOK 188.7 million in Q3 2020, compared with NOK 211.5 million in Q3 2019.

The group had as of 30/09/20 23 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.

The group had 3 AHTS and 4 PSV vessels laid up at the end of Q3 2020.

The fleet utilization Q3 2020 was 87 % exclusive vessels in lay-up.

Result for 3 quarter 2020.