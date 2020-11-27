 

HIGH COURT APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 15:00  |  62   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE SCHEME DOCUMENT DATED 9 OCTOBER 2020 HAVE THE SAME MEANING WHEN USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 November 2020

Proposed introduction of OSB GROUP PLC (“New OSB”) as a new holding company of the OSB Group by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”) and New OSB’s admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

HIGH COURT APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”) is pleased to announce that the Court sanctioned the Scheme at a hearing today. The Scheme will become effective upon delivery of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to take place around 5.00 p.m. today and will result in New OSB becoming the new holding company of OSB and its subsidiaries.

The last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Old OSB Shares will be today, 27 November 2020. No transfers of Old OSB Shares will be registered after 6.00 p.m. today.

Following the Scheme becoming effective, Scheme Shareholders on the register at the Scheme Record Time, being 6.00 p.m. on 27 November 2020, will receive one New OSB Share for each Old OSB Share held.

It is expected that New OSB Shares will be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020. The listing of Old OSB Shares on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority is expected to be cancelled at 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.

All references to times in this Announcement are to London time, unless otherwise stated.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact the following:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations                         Tel: +44 (0) 16 3483 8973

Slaughter and May are retained as legal adviser to OSB.

Notes to Editors

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities on 10 June 2014.  OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015.  The OSB Group is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA.

Seite 1 von 3
OneSavings Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HIGH COURT APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Holding(s) in Company
24.11.20
Holding(s) in Company
23.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12.11.20
Trading Update
02.11.20
Court and General Meetings Results
02.11.20
Miscellaneous
02.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.10.20
Total voting rights