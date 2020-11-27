 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Sets New Daily E-Commerce Records for Both Revenue Generated [$9,514.49] and Individual Online Orders [103 Total]

These E-Commerce Records were Achieved on the Date: Wednesday – November 25, 2020

 

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today reported record daily results, with respect to its highest margin E-Commerce business segment.  On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Company generated $9,514.49 in Daily E-Commerce Sales and recorded 103 individual E-Commerce Order Transactions (average order size: $92.37).  For a number of weeks, the Company has been experiencing an acceleration in the growth of its E-Commerce business.

The growth in the Company’s E-Commerce business has largely been fueled by the successful launch of its Rainbow Pack and, more recently, by the Limited Edition Hanukkah Gift Pack (“Hanukkah Pack”).  On November 16, 2020, the Company announced that it has received its 4,000thE-Commerce Order.  As of 8:00am EST this morning, the Company has received more than 4,350 E-Commerce Orders. 

 

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “The Company’s E-Commerce business continues to show strength and what’s most satisfying to us, is the high rate of re-order (repeat customers). The record results achieved on November 25, 2020 were followed up by another very strong showing on Thanksgiving Day (November 26, 2020).  We have also launched several new product offerings, most notably a dark chocolate coin (each infused with 20mg CBD) and some skin care/cosmetics selections.  The Company’s customer base, email subscriber base, and Instagram Followers are all continuing to grow at a meaningful rate. There is also substantial interest, from major industry players, in the Company’s proprietary Tauri-Gum product line.”

 

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

