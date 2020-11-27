The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Covia Holdings Corporation (“Covia” or “the Company”) (OTC: CVIAQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Covia revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report released on May 9, 2019, that it was the subject of an SEC subpoena issued on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.” In a second 10-Q Quarterly Report issued by the Company on November 6, 2019, it was revealed that the SEC had “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.” Shares of Covia fell based on the facts revealed by each 10-Q filing.