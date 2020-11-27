 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Covia Holdings Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Covia Holdings Corporation (“Covia” or “the Company”) (OTC: CVIAQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Covia revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report released on May 9, 2019, that it was the subject of an SEC subpoena issued on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.” In a second 10-Q Quarterly Report issued by the Company on November 6, 2019, it was revealed that the SEC had “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.” Shares of Covia fell based on the facts revealed by each 10-Q filing.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



