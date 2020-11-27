Tulikivi Corporation has concluded an agreement with its finance providers on the 2020–2021 repayment programme and its terms, November 27, 2020 at 5 00 pm
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
On 27 November 2020, Tulikivi Corporation signed a financing agreement with its finance providers concerning the 2020–2021 repayment programme in ratio to the finance providers’ exposures and the loan covenants given to the finance providers.
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555
