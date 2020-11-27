Renewable Energy Group to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia (CJ) Warner will present at the Renewable Fuels Panel at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:00 PM ET.

The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Morgan Stanley. Interested investors should contact your Morgan Stanley sales representative to secure a meeting time.