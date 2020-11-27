CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Bid procedure, 2020-12-03
|Bonds
|
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5535, SE0013358413, 2025-09-17
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2512, SE0013877214, 2025-12-17
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11
|Bid date
|2020-12-03
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
1590: 1200 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK
194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
5535: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
580: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
518: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
2512: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
146: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
Maximum 5500 mln in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
1590: 1200 mln SEK per bid
194: 1000 mln SEK per bid
5535: 1000 mln SEK per bid
580: 800 mln SEK per bid
518: 600 mln SEK per bid
2512: 300 mln SEK per bid
146: 600 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2020-12-07
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2020-11-27
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
