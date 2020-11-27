CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2020-12-03 Bonds STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03



SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18



NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5535, SE0013358413, 2025-09-17



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17



DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2512, SE0013877214, 2025-12-17



SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11





Bid date 2020-12-03 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1590: 1200 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK



194: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



5535: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



580: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK



518: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK



2512: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK



146: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK









Maximum 5500 mln in total Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1590: 1200 mln SEK per bid



194: 1000 mln SEK per bid



5535: 1000 mln SEK per bid



580: 800 mln SEK per bid



518: 600 mln SEK per bid



2512: 300 mln SEK per bid



146: 600 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2020-12-07 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-11-27

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.