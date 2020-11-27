 

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 DDF

On November 27, 2020, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DDF) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0559 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount per share, attributable to (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.0202

36.1%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.0000

0.0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.0000

0.0%

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.0357

63.9%

Total (per common share)

0.0559

100.00%

 

 

 

Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative

 

 

Distributions from:

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.2811

03.11.20
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions
30.10.20
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DDF