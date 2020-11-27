GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 27 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 18.20



Digital and population data services agency has selected Gofore as the provider for its UI, UX, usability and accessibility procurement. The goal of the Digital and population data services agency is to get experts in user interface design, user experience, usability and accessibility to support the development of its digital services.



The estimated value of the five-year procurement is EUR 5.5 million.



Digital and population data services agency adopted the decision on this matter today, 27 November 2020. The resolution will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public contracts has expired.



Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210



