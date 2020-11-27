 

Gofore Plc Digital and population data services agency has selected Gofore as the provider for its UI, UX, usability and accessibility procurement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 17:20  |  25   |   |   

GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 27 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 18.20

Digital and population data services agency has selected Gofore as the provider for its UI, UX, usability and accessibility procurement

Digital and population data services agency has selected Gofore as the provider for its UI, UX, usability and accessibility procurement. The goal of the Digital and population data services agency is to get experts in user interface design, user experience, usability and accessibility to support the development of its digital services. 

The estimated value of the five-year procurement is EUR 5.5 million. 

Digital and population data services agency adopted the decision on this matter today, 27 November 2020. The resolution will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public contracts has expired.

Further information: 
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 540 2280 
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
   
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210 

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalization specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia  top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.   




Gofore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gofore Plc Digital and population data services agency has selected Gofore as the provider for its UI, UX, usability and accessibility procurement GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 27 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 18.20Digital and population data services agency has selected Gofore as the provider for its UI, UX, usability and accessibility procurementDigital and population data services agency has selected …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the ...
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Gofore Plc: Gofore specifies its 2020 financial guidance
16.11.20
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc – Managers' Transactions
10.11.20
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1–31 October 2020: Strong net sales growth