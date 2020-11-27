 

Carmila Statement from the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 17:45  |  51   |   |   

Regulatory News:

At its meeting of 26 November 2020, the Board of Directors noted the departure of Géry Robert-Ambroix as Deputy CEO of Carmila (Paris:CARM). Mr Robert-Ambroix wishes to pursue a new professional challenge.

All Board members thanked Géry Robert-Ambroix for his service to the Company, which he helped create in 2014 and list on the stock market in 2017. His commitment and expertise along with the success of the new businesses he developed have helped place Carmila among the leading owners of shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy.

Also on 26 November 2020, based on a recommendation of Marie Cheval, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the Board appointed Sébastien Vanhoove as Deputy CEO of Carmila.

Lastly, the Board also decided to reinforce the role of Olivier Lecomte, Lead Independent Director, in assisting Marie Cheval, Board Chairman, in her duties to ensure that the Company's governance bodies are operating correctly.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 February 2021 (after trading): 2020 Annual Results
18 February 2021 (9:00 a.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting
22 April 2021 (after trading): First-quarter 2021 Financial Information
28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Half-year Results
29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.2 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila’s teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.
Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).
Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.
Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

Carmila SAS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carmila Statement from the Board of Directors Regulatory News: At its meeting of 26 November 2020, the Board of Directors noted the departure of Géry Robert-Ambroix as Deputy CEO of Carmila (Paris:CARM). Mr Robert-Ambroix wishes to pursue a new professional challenge. All Board members thanked …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exelixis Announces Partner Takeda Receives Approval in Japan for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the ...
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project
Genetron Health Provides Update on HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China
Mogo Launches New Interactive Rainforest Mode in its App
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth ...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Carmila Successfully Issues €300 Million in 6.5-Year Bonds With a Coupon of 1.625%, Optimising Its Debt Profile at Attractive Conditions
05.11.20
Carmila: In Light of Developments in the Health Crisis, Carmila Suspends Its Change in Recurring Earnings Objective For 2020
04.11.20
CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share
03.11.20
Statement From the Board of Directors: Appointment of Marie Cheval as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila