fashionette AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 20 October 2020 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 10 November 2020 and 25 November 2020, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed fashionette AG, Düsseldorf, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Daniel Raab; phone: +49 (0)211 17607828) on 27 November 2020 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 26 November 2020. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities: Issuer: fashionette AG Aggregate nominal amount of the offer (excluding over-allotment option): 3,200,000 Description: Ordinary shares with no par value ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 Offer price: EUR 31.00 Stabilisation: Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft Date on which stabilisation started: 29 October 2020 Date on which stabilisation last occurred: 24 November 2020 Trading venue on which the stabilisation transactions were carried out: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR) Number of shares purchased as part of the stabilisation: 108,654 ordinary shares with no par value

Price range in EUR (Currency code (ISO 4217)) within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilisations were carried out: