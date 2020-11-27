 

fashionette AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

DGAP-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
fashionette AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

27.11.2020 / 17:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DISCLOSURE. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

27 November 2020

fashionette AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 20 October 2020 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 10 November 2020 and 25 November 2020, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed fashionette AG, Düsseldorf, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Daniel Raab; phone: +49 (0)211 17607828) on 27 November 2020 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 26 November 2020. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities:  
Issuer: fashionette AG
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer (excluding over-allotment option): 3,200,000
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
  ISIN DE000A2QEFA1
Offer price: EUR 31.00
   
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft
Date on which stabilisation started: 29 October 2020
Date on which stabilisation last occurred: 24 November 2020
Trading venue on which the stabilisation transactions were carried out: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)
Number of shares purchased as part of the stabilisation: 108,654 ordinary shares with no par value
 

Price range in EUR (Currency code (ISO 4217)) within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilisations were carried out:

