Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces the result of the facility to convert existing holdings (the "Conversion") of Euro shares in the Company ("Euro Shares") into Sterling shares in the Company (the "Sterling Shares") and, of Sterling Shares into Euro Shares in the Company for the 30 November 2020 conversion calculation date (the "November Conversion Calculation Date").

Conversion

The aggregate number of Shares for which conversion request forms were received for the November Conversion Calculation Date was:

3,490 Euro shares

10,588 Sterling shares

The Company intends to announce the conversion ratio when it becomes available following the publication of the final net asset value of the Euro and Sterling Shares referable to the November Conversion Calculation Date.

Anticipated timetable for Conversion

Completion of the Conversion is expected to take place on the following indicative timetable:

Announcement of Around 28 December 2020

conversion ratio

Conversion As from 30 December 2020

27 November 2020

B&G Investment Management LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 20 3 751 5388

Francois Xavier Baud (London) +44 20 3 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.