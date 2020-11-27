 

IBA - Regulated Information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 17:45  |  42   |   |   

November 27, 2020, 17h45

Publication made under article 15 of the law of May 2, 2007 relating to the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions (Belgian Gazette 12.VI.2007 ) (hereinafter, the Law”)

Under this provision:

"[...] the issuer publishes the total capital, the total number of securities conferring the right to vote and voting rights, as well as, by category, the number of securities conferring the right to vote and voting rights vote, at the latest at the end of each calendar month in which an increase or a decrease in these numbers occurred.

   On each publication referred to in the first paragraph, the issuer also mentions, if applicable, the total number of bonds convertible into securities conferring the right to vote and rights materialized or not by securities to the subscription of securities conferring the right to vote not yet issued, the total number of voting rights that would result from the exercise of these conversion or subscription rights and the total number of shares without voting rights. "

The following information are current as of November 27, 2020:

Nature of information   Remark
Amount of capital (EUR) 42.294.182,30  
Securities with voting rights
=(A) 		30.133.920 This is the basis for calculating the 30% threshold provided in article 5 of the takeover law of April 1, 2007 (Belgian Gazette 26.IV.2007)
Shares with voting rights 30.133.920  
Shares with loyalty voting right (section 28 of the articles of association)
=(B) 		8.120.827  
Existing voting rights
=[A-B+(B*2)] 		38.254.747 This is the denominator under which must be calculated the quota of voting rights that can give rise to notification in accordance with article 6 of the Law
Bonds convertible into shares (CB) 0  
Voting rights that would result of CB conversion 0  
Subscription rights  (warrants) issued and exercisable 187.108  
Voting rights that would result of warrant conversion 187.108  
Subscription rights (stock options) issued (and exercisable from January 1, 2024 except in exceptional cases provided for in the Plan) Max 500.000 SOP Plan 2020
Voting rights that would result of stock option conversion Max 500.000 SOP Plan 2020
Statutory and legal thresholds  (section 35 of the articles of association) 1%, 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 7.5%, 10%, 15%, etc. by increments of 5% These are the thresholds under which the crossing, whether upward or downward (including passive crossing), gives rise to notification in accordance with section 6 or 18, §2, of the Law.

Contact person for threshold crossing notifications: shareholderrelations@iba-group.com.

Shares endowed with the right to vote in loyalty: registered shares recorded in the share register for at least two consecutive years in the name of their holder (section 28 of the articles of association, in accordance with section 7:53 of the Companies and Associations Code).

Following the introduction of the loyalty voting right by decision of the general meeting of March 10, 2020, the calculation method used by IBA to determine the number of shares with the loyalty voting right at any time is the LIFO method (last in, first out), namely: for the same registered shareholder, the shares which the latter most recently acquired are the first shares which will be deducted from his “basket” of registered shares if he transfer shares thereafter.

Statutory ceiling (section 7, paragraph 1, of the articles of association: “No shareholder may, with companies and persons related to him, participate in the voting at general meetings for a number of votes exceeding 35% of the votes attached to all of the shares with voting rights issued by the company”): currently 35% of 38.254.747, i.e. 13.389.161 votes.

ISIN Code : Euronext Brussels BE0003766806

______________________

 

Attachment


Ion Beam Applications IBA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBA - Regulated Information November 27, 2020, 17h45 Publication made under article 15 of the law of May 2, 2007 relating to the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions (Belgian …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the ...
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
IBA – Transparency Notification
25.11.20
IBA – Transparency Notification
19.11.20
IBA Business Update – Third Quarter 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
4
Ion Beam Applications