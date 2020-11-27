Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP) Result of conversion
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582
Result of the annual conversion
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces the result of the facility to convert existing holdings (the "Conversion") of Euro shares in the Company ("Euro Shares") into Sterling shares in the Company (the "Sterling Shares") and, of Sterling Shares into Euro Shares in the Company for the 30 November 2020 conversion calculation date (the "November Conversion Calculation Date").
Conversion
The aggregate number of Shares for which conversion request forms were received for the November Conversion Calculation Date was:
3,490 Euro shares
10,588 Sterling shares
The Company intends to announce the conversion ratio when it becomes available following the publication of the final net asset value of the Euro and Sterling Shares referable to the November Conversion Calculation Date.
Anticipated timetable for Conversion
Completion of the Conversion is expected to take place on the following indicative timetable:
Announcement of Around 28 December 2020
conversion ratio
Conversion As from 30 December 2020
27 November 2020
B&G Investment Management LLP
Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 20 3 751 5388
Francois Xavier Baud (London) +44 20 3 751 5395
The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.
