PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                          Paris, November 27, 2020 – 5.45 p.m.

Success of the partial buyback of the Undated Deeply Subordinated Bond

Touax SCA announces today that it has bought back and canceled part of the Undated Deeply Subordinated Bond issued in August 2013, November 2013 and May 2014, for a nominal amount of 24.2 million euros. The outstanding amount of the bonds stands at 26.6 million euros.

This operation will enable to optimize the capital structure of the Group and to lower the related costs.

Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, managing partners of Touax Group commented: “The strategic refocusing initiated since 2018 around the long-term rental business of environmentally-friendly transport equipment has allowed a return to growth and profit over the first half of 2020.

The capital increase of Touax Rail for 81.9 million euros achieved at the end of September 2020 significantly strengthened the capital of the Rail division and the group and thus accelerates its development.

Touax Group’s shareholder value creation strategy continues with initiatives to lower the cost of its debt, of which this operation is part.

We would like to thank the investors who have supported us over the past 6 years on this instrument which has enabled them to generate an average annual return of 7.95%.”

Touax was advised by the firm White & Case (legal advisor) and the company Octo Finances (Dealer Manager), SGSS and Lucid were respectively tender agent and information agent.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • February 26, 2021: 2020 Revenue from activities
  • March 24, 2021: 2020 annual results – SFAF presentation
  • March 26, 2021: Conference call to present the annual results

 

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1bn in assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

