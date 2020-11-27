 

Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 18:05  |  45   |   |   

The German parliament has approved a billion-euro "future fund" to help fledgling companies expand their business.

BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early on Friday, after a marathon 17-hour budgetary meeting, the German Bundestag approved a massive investment of state capital to promote start-ups in the country. The 2021 budget will see the government provide €2.4 billion via Germany's developmental bank, the KfW, and other channels to help new and growing companies scale up their activities.

The government has committed to investing a total of €10 billion between next year and 2030. It is hoped that this financial infusion will create an additional €20 billion in private venture capital investments.

"The Bundestag has created the necessary budgetary conditions for significantly improving the financing of start-ups in Germany," the president of the Federal Association of German Start-Ups, Christian Miele, told German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Robert Hermann, the CEO of the German national economic promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) welcomed the parliament's decision.

"This is fantastic news," says Hermann. "Business advocates have long called for better access to domestic venture capital for young German companies – a need the governing German cabinet and parliament have now addressed. The allocation of such a large sum shows that amidst all of the economic disruption going on right now, there are significant positive changes as well. For innovative young companies, this could be a very good time to consider expanding to Germany."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
jefferson.chase@gtai.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support The German parliament has approved a billion-euro "future fund" to help fledgling companies expand their business. BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Early on Friday, after a marathon 17-hour budgetary meeting, the German Bundestag approved a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Infrastructure and Proximus form partnership to bring fiber to 1.5 million households in the ...
Amorepacific Develops an Original Technology That Reverses the Aging of Skin Cells in Joint ...
Sectra's six-month interim report 2020/2021: Increase in profit and order bookings, but deliveries impacted by pandemic restrictions
Sanne promotes Country Head in Mauritius
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
EWPG Holding AB: Interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020
Veritas offers a genomic analysis to determine an individual's response to COVID-19
ViewSonic Organized The ColorPro Gallery for ColorPro Award 2020: Kindness
Britishvolt Announces Plan For New Global Headquarters In West Midlands
Nanoform launches technology for biologics and sets new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
How the Other Half Cleans: SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods