 

Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards

The popular choice Award Ceremony for the hospitality industry in Dubai was held online on Zoom

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A different but very interesting award event was attended by over 100 top hospitality leaders in Middle East online on Zoom. The current pandemic situations forced Hozpitality Group to move the actual award ceremony to an online event keeping in mind of everyone's safety.

"The Awards were previously scheduled to be held at the poolside venue at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel, had to be moved online keeping in mind of the current Pandemic", said Raj Bhatt, Found der and CEO, Hozpitality group. We are sad that we could not host a great event like every year but we are sure we will pass these times together and come back stronger, he added.

The list of all the award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/award-winners/winners-2020

Previously, the Chef Excellence Awards were also held online and over 50 best Chefs in MEA were awarded by Hozpitality Group. The chef awards were in partnership with the Emirates Culinary Guild.

The list of Chef Award winners can be found at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-winners/chef-winners-2020  

Kevork Deldelian, CEO, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA Group won the Hotelier of the Year Award while Elaine Watson, Cluster GM, Aloft + Element Me'aisam & Aloft Dubai South walked away with "General Manager of the Year" title.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Entrepreneur of the Year:- Suneel Bhambhani, MD,  Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai
Executive Chef of the Year:- Vijay Anand, Executive Chef, Address Hotels
CSR Champion of the Year:- Aklilu Admekom, Director of Talent,  Two Seasons Hotel Management Dubai
Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
Best New Luxury Hotel of the Year:- Five Jumeirah Village
Best Hospitality Employer of the Year :- Accor Middle East
HR/Training of the Year:- Khaled Bani Amer,  Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach
Hotel Team of the year:- The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection
Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year:- Abdulla Ahmad Al Abdulla, Group COO,  Central Hotels

