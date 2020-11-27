 

Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems Summit"

PARMA, Italy, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We need a positive movement to accelerate, empower, refine, and design a more sustainable future, and raise awareness in people - companies, citizens, institutions- that another future is possible". Guido Barilla, Chairman of the Barilla Group and the Barilla Foundation, used these words to announce a flagship event, entitled "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for UN 2021 Food Systems Summit".

The event, hosted by the Barilla Foundation and Food Tank, will be held virtually on Tuesday, December 1, 8am-11am EST/2pm-5pm CET and registration is open here: http://bit.ly/ResettingFoodSystem

As a tumultuous year draws to a close and the world looks forward to the UN 2021 Food Systems Summit, leading agriculture, food and nutrition experts, policymakers, private sector actors, NGOs and civil society will discuss the opportunity to reset the food system during a milestone conference. The event will explore how to re-align food systems with human needs and planetary boundaries to become more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable in the aftermath of the pandemic and beyond.

The agenda will include:

  • Welcome remarks from Guido Barilla.
  • Opening keynote by Asma Khan, Chef and Founder, Darjeeling Express, with Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank.
  • Panels and expert speakers on:
    • the role of farmers in feeding the world;
    • the transition of European agriculture;
    • the new food economy;
    • the future of food business;
    • food and the intersection of technology;
    • the health aspects of food;
    • building a new and sustainable food system.
  • World-renowned chefs discussing the experience of dining and eating post-Covid.

With 10 years to go to end hunger, poverty and inequality, food systems underpin all 17 of the UN SDGs for 2030. By leveraging the links between how we produce, buy, sell and eat food, it is possible to support healthier, more prosperous and fulfilling lives.

Notable speakers include:

  • Dan Barber, Chef and Co-owner, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns
  • Emily Ma, Lead, Food Systems, X (the moonshot factory), Alphabet (Google's parent company)
  • Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture
  • Sara Bleich, Professor of Public Health Policy at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in the Department of Health Policy and Management

The result will be a series of recommendations submitted to the UN Food Systems Summit.

