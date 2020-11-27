 

Germany to Invest EUR10 Billion in Start-Up Support

Berlin (ots) - The German parliament has approved a billion-euro "future fund"
to help fledgling companies expand their business.

Early on Friday, after a marathon 17-hour budgetary meeting, the German
Bundestag approved a massive investment of state capital to promote start-ups in
the country. The 2021 budget will see the government provide EUR2.4 billion via
Germany's developmental bank, the KfW, and other channels to help new and
growing companies scale up their activities.

The government has committed to investing a total of EUR10 billion between next
year and 2030. It is hoped that this financial infusion will create an
additional EUR20 billion in private venture capital investments.

"The Bundestag has created the necessary budgetary conditions for significantly
improving the financing of start-ups in Germany," the president of the Federal
Association of German Start-Ups, Christian Miele, told German business newspaper
Handelsblatt .

Robert Hermann, the CEO of the German national economic promotion agency Germany
Trade & Invest (GTAI) welcomed the parliament's decision.

"This is fantastic news," says Hermann. "Business advocates have long called for
better access to domestic venture capital for young German companies - a need
the governing German cabinet and parliament have now addressed. The allocation
of such a large sum shows that amidst all of the economic disruption going on
right now, there are significant positive changes as well. For innovative young
companies, this could be a very good time to consider expanding to Germany."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up in Germany.

