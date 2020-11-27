Germany to Invest EUR10 Billion in Start-Up Support

Berlin (ots) - The German parliament has approved a billion-euro "future fund"

to help fledgling companies expand their business.



Early on Friday, after a marathon 17-hour budgetary meeting, the German

Bundestag approved a massive investment of state capital to promote start-ups in

the country. The 2021 budget will see the government provide EUR2.4 billion via

Germany's developmental bank, the KfW, and other channels to help new and

growing companies scale up their activities.



The government has committed to investing a total of EUR10 billion between next

year and 2030. It is hoped that this financial infusion will create an

additional EUR20 billion in private venture capital investments.







improving the financing of start-ups in Germany," the president of the Federal

Association of German Start-Ups, Christian Miele, told German business newspaper

Handelsblatt .



Robert Hermann, the CEO of the German national economic promotion agency Germany

Trade & Invest (GTAI) welcomed the parliament's decision.



"This is fantastic news," says Hermann. "Business advocates have long called for

better access to domestic venture capital for young German companies - a need

the governing German cabinet and parliament have now addressed. The allocation

of such a large sum shows that amidst all of the economic disruption going on

right now, there are significant positive changes as well. For innovative young

companies, this could be a very good time to consider expanding to Germany."



Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal

Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign

markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies

setting up in Germany.



Contact:



Jefferson Chase

Senior Manager, Communications

Germany Trade & Invest

Friedrichstraße 60

10117 Berlin



+49 30200099170



mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/4776461

OTS: Germany Trade & Invest





