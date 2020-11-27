 

DGAP-News SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 18:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

27.11.2020 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News

SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

- Preparation for Listing in Frankfurt and London early 2021
- SunMirror share tradable on Vienna's Xetra system from November 30th 2020
- Sees strong tailwind from boom in demand for gold, tech and renewables
 
 

ZUG; Switzerland, 27 November 2020 -- SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Ticker: Xetra Vienna: ROR1, ISIN: CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials powering the technological future such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is planning to switch the listing exchange of its shares from the open to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange ("DSE"). The change of segment is subject to the approval of the securities prospectus to be filed shortly with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and the DSE. In addition, the Company is preparing for admittance onto the Frankfurt Securities Exchange ("FRA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), respectively. In the interim period, SunMirror shares become tradable using the fully electronic Xetra trading system in Vienna with (Ticker: ROR1), effective November 30th 2020.

SunMirror's plan to have its shares quoted on the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges aims at increasing visibility and tradability for its investors, amidst an unprecedented and sustained "bull run" in strategic resources like gold, lithium and beyond. "By doing so, we wish to offer partner investors the possibility of investing in SunMirror and gain exposure to our unique growth story," says Dr Heinz Rudolf Kubli, a Director of SunMirror AG.

Seite 1 von 3
SunMirror Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange DGAP-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange 27.11.2020 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG
DGAP-News: Eliminalia: Ihr strategischer Partner im Kampf gegen Fake News
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Firmenkundenvorstand Roland Boekhout verlässt die Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of Senior Bond
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG plant Segmentwechsel in den Regulierten Markt der Börse Düsseldorf (deutsch)
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG plant Segmentwechsel in den Regulierten Markt der Börse Düsseldorf