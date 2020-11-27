SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange



- Preparation for Listing in Frankfurt and London early 2021

- SunMirror share tradable on Vienna's Xetra system from November 30th 2020

- Sees strong tailwind from boom in demand for gold, tech and renewables



ZUG; Switzerland, 27 November 2020 -- SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Ticker: Xetra Vienna: ROR1, ISIN: CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials powering the technological future such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is planning to switch the listing exchange of its shares from the open to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange ("DSE"). The change of segment is subject to the approval of the securities prospectus to be filed shortly with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and the DSE. In addition, the Company is preparing for admittance onto the Frankfurt Securities Exchange ("FRA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), respectively. In the interim period, SunMirror shares become tradable using the fully electronic Xetra trading system in Vienna with (Ticker: ROR1), effective November 30th 2020.

SunMirror's plan to have its shares quoted on the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges aims at increasing visibility and tradability for its investors, amidst an unprecedented and sustained "bull run" in strategic resources like gold, lithium and beyond. "By doing so, we wish to offer partner investors the possibility of investing in SunMirror and gain exposure to our unique growth story," says Dr Heinz Rudolf Kubli, a Director of SunMirror AG.