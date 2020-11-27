 

DGAP-News Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Initial Liquidation Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 18:47  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Payout
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Initial Liquidation Distribution

27.11.2020 / 18:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 November 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (in members' voluntary liquidation)
(the "Company")

Initial Liquidation Distribution

Further to the appointment of Sean Croston and Richard White of Grant Thornton UK LLP as Joint Liquidators (the "Joint Liquidators") of Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (in members' voluntary liquidation ) (the "Company") on 27 October 2020, the Joint Liquidators announce their intention to make an initial liquidation distribution to shareholders.

The initial liquidation distribution to shareholders will be made at the rate of €11.05 per ordinary share of £0.05 each on the capital of the Company held. All distributions will be paid on 2 December 2020 (or as soon as practicable thereafter) to shareholders on the register of members as at the record date of 6.00 p.m. on 26 November 2020.

The initial distribution accounts for approximately 99 per cent. of the net proceeds received by the Company, after costs, following the sale in August 2020 of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, the Company's operating subsidiary, to BCE Limited, a fund managed by Dorilton Capital Management LLC.

The Joint Liquidators do not anticipate being in a position to make any further distributions to shareholders until shortly before the liquidation of the Company is completed, prior to the Company being subsequently dissolved. The value of any subsequent distribution per share cannot be estimated at this time.

For further information please contact the following:

Sean Croston and Richard White
Joint Liquidators
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
(in members' voluntary liquidation)
1020 Eskdale Road
Winnersh
Wokingham
Berkshire
RG41 5TS 		Contact : Lucy Denne
Tel : +44 (0)118 955 9121
E-mail : Lucy.E.Denne@uk.gt.com
 
 
 



END

 




Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com

27.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151303

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151303  27.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151303&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetWilliams Grand Prix Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Initial Liquidation Distribution DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Payout Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Initial Liquidation Distribution 27.11.2020 / 18:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 November 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG
DGAP-News: Eliminalia: Ihr strategischer Partner im Kampf gegen Fake News
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Firmenkundenvorstand Roland Boekhout verlässt die Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of Senior Bond
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange