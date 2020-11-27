 

Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020

27.11.2020   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Nasdaq 43rd Virtual Investor Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com/. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

