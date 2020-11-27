DISH Network Puts Consumers at Risk of Losing Network and Local Community Programming During Pandemic

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) announced today that DISH Network (“DISH”) (Nasdaq: DISH) subscribers in 115 markets are at risk of losing network and local community programming at 7:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, as DISH has yet to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the satellite television behemoth the right to continue to air Nexstar’s highly rated programming. Millions of viewers across the country are in danger of losing the local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming provided by Nexstar’s 164 television stations.

Since July, Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DISH, offering DISH the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in 2019 and 2020. Despite generating nearly $11 billion in revenue during the first nine-months of this year and completing a billion-plus dollar acquisition of a wireless company, DISH has proposed rates that go significantly backwards and, in addition to risking the removal of Nexstar’s local broadcast stations, is threatening to also drop Nexstar’s cable network, WGN America, from its system. In terms of size, DISH's stock market capitalization is approximately four times that of Nexstar’s, a fact that DISH TV fails to consider when making less than credible statements about Nexstar in DISH’s release yesterday.

DISH has a long history of holding its subscribers hostage during negotiations with content providers like Nexstar and the satellite provider’s recent slew of local blackouts is creating an enormous local news draught for many communities impacting millions of viewers during the pandemic and this critical time for the country. In 2020 alone, DISH has dropped network or local community programming offered by The E.W. Scripps Company, Apollo, Mission Broadcasting, and the NFL Network.

By contrast, Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite and telco partners and in the month of October alone, successfully completed agreements with nearly 200 distribution partners. In addition, since acquiring Tribune Media in September 2019, Nexstar has successfully completed agreements with distribution partners covering more than 50 percent of the Company’s nationwide footprint.