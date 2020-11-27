Niobay Files Positive James Bay Niobium PEA

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) announces that further to its news release dated October 13th “James Bay Niobium PEA Delivers and After-tax NPV(8%) of $1.0 billion and IRR of 27.5%”, it has today filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report for its wholly-owned James Bay Niobium project (the “Project”), located 40 km south of the island of Moose Factory, Northern Ontario. The report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI-43-101 Technical Report, James Bay Niobium Project, Ontario, Canada” (the “Report”) is dated effective October 13, 2020. The PEA was prepared with independent engineering firm G Mining Services Inc. (“G Mining”). A summary of key highlights are listed in Table 1



A copy of the Report can be found at www.sedar.com