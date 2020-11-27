 

Niobay Files Positive James Bay Niobium PEA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 21:28  |  69   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) announces that further to its news release dated October 13th “James Bay Niobium PEA Delivers and After-tax NPV(8%) of $1.0 billion and IRR of 27.5%”, it has today filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report for its wholly-owned James Bay Niobium project (the “Project”), located 40 km south of the island of Moose Factory, Northern Ontario. The report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI-43-101 Technical Report, James Bay Niobium Project, Ontario, Canada” (the “Report”) is dated effective October 13, 2020. The PEA was prepared with independent engineering firm G Mining Services Inc. (“G Mining”). A summary of key highlights are listed in Table 1

A copy of the Report can be found at www.sedar.com

Because of the geometry and location of the deposit, three mining scenarios were evaluated i.e. open pit (scenario #1), underground (scenario #3) and a hybrid of both mining methods (scenario #2).

Table 1: PEA Highlights (all figures in CAD$ unless otherwise noted)

  Open Pit Open Pit + UG Underground
Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 33.6%  33.4%  26.0%
Pre-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) 8% $1,475 M $1,268 M $1,104 M
Pre-Tax Payback (years) 2.6 years 2.5 years 3.8 years
After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 27.5%  27.0%  21.6%
After-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) 8% $1,008 M $856 M $733 M
After-Tax Payback (years) 3.2 years 3.1 years 4.3 years
Pre-Production CAPEX (incl 25% Contingency) $510.5 M $482.0 M $579 M
Average Annual LOM Niobium Production 5,470 t Nb 6,213 t Nb 6,283 t Nb
Mine Life 30 years 23 years 23 years
       
Total Mineral Resources Mined 70.8 Mt 53.7 Mt 53.6 Mt
Average Grade Mined 0.44 % Nb2O5 0.51 % Nb2O5 0.51 % Nb2O5
Gross Revenue After Royalties (LOM) $9,264 M $8,360  $8,454 
After-tax Operating Cash Flow (LOM) $3,581 M $2,696 M $2,536 M
C1 Costs over LOM*
Seite 1 von 3
Niobay Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Niobay Files Positive James Bay Niobium PEA MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) announces that further to its news release dated October 13th “James Bay Niobium PEA Delivers and After-tax NPV(8%) of $1.0 billion and IRR of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Aurora Mobile Signs 5G Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and 5G Messaging Connection Test ...
Falco Completes Extension of Maturity of Its Senior Loan
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the ...
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
NioBay Closes Sale of Property and Provides Corporate Update
04.11.20
NioBay Metals Begins Magnetic Surveys on James Bay Niobium and Valentine Properties