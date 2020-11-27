Niobay Files Positive James Bay Niobium PEA
MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) announces that further to its news release dated October 13th “James Bay Niobium PEA Delivers
and After-tax NPV(8%) of $1.0 billion and IRR of 27.5%”, it has today filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report for its wholly-owned James Bay
Niobium project (the “Project”), located 40 km south of the island of Moose Factory, Northern Ontario. The report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI-43-101 Technical
Report, James Bay Niobium Project, Ontario, Canada” (the “Report”) is dated effective October 13, 2020. The PEA was prepared with independent engineering firm G Mining Services
Inc. (“G Mining”). A summary of key highlights are listed in Table 1
A copy of the Report can be found at www.sedar.com
Because of the geometry and location of the deposit, three mining scenarios were evaluated i.e. open pit (scenario #1), underground (scenario #3) and a hybrid of both mining methods (scenario #2).
Table 1: PEA Highlights (all figures in CAD$ unless otherwise noted)
|Open Pit
|Open Pit + UG
|Underground
|Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|33.6%
|33.4%
|26.0%
|Pre-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) 8%
|$1,475 M
|$1,268 M
|$1,104 M
|Pre-Tax Payback (years)
|2.6 years
|2.5 years
|3.8 years
|After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|27.5%
|27.0%
|21.6%
|After-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) 8%
|$1,008 M
|$856 M
|$733 M
|After-Tax Payback (years)
|3.2 years
|3.1 years
|4.3 years
|Pre-Production CAPEX (incl 25% Contingency)
|$510.5 M
|$482.0 M
|$579 M
|Average Annual LOM Niobium Production
|5,470 t Nb
|6,213 t Nb
|6,283 t Nb
|Mine Life
|30 years
|23 years
|23 years
|Total Mineral Resources Mined
|70.8 Mt
|53.7 Mt
|53.6 Mt
|Average Grade Mined
|0.44 % Nb2O5
|0.51 % Nb2O5
|0.51 % Nb2O5
|Gross Revenue After Royalties (LOM)
|$9,264 M
|$8,360
|$8,454
|After-tax Operating Cash Flow (LOM)
|$3,581 M
|$2,696 M
|$2,536 M
|
C1 Costs over LOM*
0 Kommentare