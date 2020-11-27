DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Investment
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company
Luxembourg, 27 November 2020 - The Management Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) today has obtained knowledge that the shareholders Mr Norbert Ketterer, Mrs Sandra Ketterer and Mr Yannick Heller who held significant stakes in the Company sold almost all of their Corestate shares to various investors.
As soon as the Company receives corresponding shareholding notifications the Company will inform the capital market.
Notifying person:
Dr Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1151309
|
