Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Investment Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company 27-Nov-2020 / 21:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Luxembourg, 27 November 2020 - The Management Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) today has obtained knowledge that the shareholders Mr Norbert Ketterer, Mrs Sandra Ketterer and Mr Yannick Heller who held significant stakes in the Company sold almost all of their Corestate shares to various investors.

As soon as the Company receives corresponding shareholding notifications the Company will inform the capital market.

Notifying person:

Dr Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

