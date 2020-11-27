 

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Investment
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company

27-Nov-2020 / 21:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Former major shareholders sold shares in the Company


Luxembourg, 27 November 2020 - The Management Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) today has obtained knowledge that the shareholders Mr Norbert Ketterer, Mrs Sandra Ketterer and Mr Yannick Heller who held significant stakes in the Company sold almost all of their Corestate shares to various investors.

As soon as the Company receives corresponding shareholding notifications the Company will inform the capital market.

Notifying person:
Dr Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

27-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151309

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1151309  27-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

