Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020.

“Today we are announcing our fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.24 per share,” said Greg L. McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2020 to $0.96 per share of common stock.”