 

DGAP-News Consus Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate continuing reducing cost of borrowing and streamlining Group structure

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 22:17  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Consus Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate continuing reducing cost of borrowing and streamlining Group structure

27.11.2020 / 22:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consus Real Estate continuing reducing cost of borrowing and streamlining group structure

Berlin - 27 November 2020. Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1), a leading property developer in Germany's top 9 cities, today released its figures for the first nine months of 2020.

Theo Gorens, member of the Management Board of Consus, comments: "In face of the Covid-19 pandemic, we successfully achieved important strategic and operating milestones in the first nine months of 2020, in particular optimizing our development portfolio, streamlining our group structure and significantly reducing our cost of borrowing by substantially refinancing expensive mezzanine debt."

Resilient Q3 performance of the business despite Covid-19
Covid-19 had a significant impact on our operating environment. However, Consus continued to operate through the challenges and achieved some major milestones.
Total income of € 705.6 million increased year-on-year by 34.4%. Our key performance indicator, EBITDA pre-PPA and pre-one-offs (Adjusted EBITDA), reached € 193.2 million leading to an adjusted EBITDA pre-PPA margin of 27.4%. LTM Adjusted EBITDA reached € 252.5 million, reflecting the challenging economic conditions in 2020. Expensive mezzanine debt was reduced by approx. € 400m year-to-date, reducing the average interest rate materially.

Closing of acquisition of large-scale Düsseldorf project
The closing of the acquisition of the large-scale development project 'Grand Central' in the city center of Düsseldorf resulted in a GDV increase of € 0.6 billion. Pro-forma for the announced upfront sales from May 2020, the GDV of the portfolio will be € 8.6 billion across 40 projects. Consus' development portfolio is almost exclusively located in Germany's top 9 cities, with 92% of GDV in Germany's top 7 cities.

Seite 1 von 3
Consus Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Consus Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate continuing reducing cost of borrowing and streamlining Group structure DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Consus Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate continuing reducing cost of borrowing and streamlining Group structure 27.11.2020 / 22:17 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Geschäftsführung der GEG aus
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG
DGAP-News: Firmenkundenvorstand Roland Boekhout verlässt die Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Auto
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzprognose
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate setzt Senkung der Fremdkapitalkosten und Vereinfachung der Konzernstruktur erfolgreich fort (deutsch)
22:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG: Consus Real Estate setzt Senkung der Fremdkapitalkosten und Vereinfachung der Konzernstruktur erfolgreich fort

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.08.20
172
Consus, neuer Immobilienwert
30.04.20
2
Consus Real Estate will bereinigtes EBITDA weiter steigern