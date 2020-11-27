Brooge Energy to Host Financial Results and Shareholder Update Conference Call on Monday, November 30th at 8 a.m. ET
Company has filed its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 with the SEC on Friday, November 27th
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), will host a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. Eastern time / 5:00 p.m. UAE time to discuss its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and provide a shareholder update. Following management’s prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session to address any queries investors have regarding the Company’s reported results.
The Company, today, Friday, November 27, 2020 has submitted its six month financials results to the SEC.
Conference Call Information
|Date:
|November 30, 2020
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. UAE
|Dial-in numbers:
|+1 877-425-9470 (U.S.), 800 035 703 290 (UAE), +1-201-389-0878 (International)
|Instructions:
|Request the “Brooge Energy Call” or Conference ID: 13713748
|Live webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142593
A dial-in replay of the call will also be available, to those interested, until December 7, 2020. To access the replay, dial +1 844-512-2921 (United States) or +1 412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 13713748.
About Brooge Energy Limited
Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com
