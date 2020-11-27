Brooge Energy to Host Financial Results and Shareholder Update Conference Call on Monday, November 30th at 8 a.m. ET

Company has filed its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 with the SEC on Friday, November 27th

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), will host a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. Eastern time / 5:00 p.m. UAE time to discuss its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and provide a shareholder update. Following management’s prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session to address any queries investors have regarding the Company’s reported results.