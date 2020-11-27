AutoZone to Release First Quarter Earnings December 8, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its first quarter ended Saturday, November 21, 2020, before market open on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.



This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (210) 839-8923 and entering the participant passcode 9697984. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through January 8, 2021, 11:59 pm (EST).