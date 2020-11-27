 

Blue Sky Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BSI.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as chief financial officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as chief financial officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company’s internal controls.

The appointment of Mr. Ptolemy follows Mr. Paul Bozoki’s resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Bozoki for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company.

For more information, contact:

Ahmed Said
President & CEO
Blue Sky Energy Inc.
asaid@forbesenergygroup.com

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's growth and corporate strategy. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and may include statements or information regarding the appointment and resignation of officers and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking-information is subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently expected. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company’s interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Blue Sky Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Sky Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blue Sky Energy Inc. (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BSI.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid ...
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Aurora Mobile Signs 5G Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and 5G Messaging Connection Test ...
Falco Completes Extension of Maturity of Its Senior Loan
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting 27 November 2020 | Results
Mitteilung | MCH Group | Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung 27. November 2020 | Résultats
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...