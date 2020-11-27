Ziopharm Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services’ Recommendation to Reject WaterMill’s Attempt to Remove Half of Ziopharm’s Board of Directors

Ziopharm Recommends Shareholders Return the GREEN Consent Revocation Card

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued a response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) in connection with the consent solicitation initiated by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and certain other individuals (collectively, “WaterMill”). In its report, ISS recommends that Ziopharm shareholders reject WaterMill’s attempt to remove half of the Ziopharm Board of Directors (the “Board”) and to vote against the addition of Mr. Postma to the Board. Ziopharm strongly recommends shareholders sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card.

In a statement, the Company said:

“We are gratified that ISS acknowledges that removing half of Ziopharm’s Board and replacing them with WaterMill’s full slate of proposed candidates – including Mr. Postma, himself – would not be in the best interest of shareholders or the Company. In addition, we are pleased that ISS acknowledges the track record of Ziopharm’s performance in recent years, which we believe underscores the long-term value potential in Ziopharm under the leadership of the current Board and management team. Importantly, while we have a great deal of respect for ISS, the report contains a number of factual mistakes. Additionally, key information in the public domain relating to WaterMill nominee Holger Weis raises questions regarding his suitability as a director.”

The ISS report made clear several points relating to Ziopharm’s financial standing and performance, including by noting that “the company outperformed the median of its peer group since Tarriff assumed leadership of the board and since the company ended the Intrexon collaboration.”

However, Ziopharm’s management team and Board believe it is critical for shareholders to be aware of the following factual errors in the ISS report: