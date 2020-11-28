 

ILA Announces Results for Q3 2020 Ended September 30, 2020

ILA achieves 46% year-over-year Revenue growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“ILA” or “the Company”) today announced that its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at http://www.ilookabout.com/investor-relations/financial-information. Shareholders may request a hard copy of this material by directing their request to: iLOOKABOUT Corp., Office of the CFO, 408-383 Richmond Street, London ON, N6A 3C4.

In the third quarter, the Company executed an Asset Purchase Agreement for the strategic acquisition of Apex Software (“Apex”), which is considered the industry standard for property building outline and sketch software in North America. This acquisition provides the Company with a vast growth opportunity by enabling the sale of ILA’s property tax platform to Apex’s 2,200+ property assessment clients, and also enabling the sale of Apex’s sketch software to ILA’s mortgage lending clients.

Also in the quarter, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8 million, which BMO Capital Partners collaborated in. Subsequent to the third quarter, the Company further added to its capital resources by expanding its existing credit facilities with Bank of Montreal’s (“BMO”) Technology & Innovation Banking Group for an additional $4 million.

The Company continues to experience a high growth rate year-to-date, while executing several strategic initiatives for future growth. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has achieved 46% year-over-year revenue growth and 2% revenue growth for the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. However, the Company is still experiencing material impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the continued moratorium on foreclosures in the United States (“US”). Although, with a focus on the mortgage origination and refinance market, the Company has added 12 new lending clients in the US. We also added 5 new clients and expanded our footprint with existing clients in our property tax business. The Company continues to maintain its austerity measures in response to the impact of COVID-19.

