 

Shopify Announces Record Global Black Friday Sales of $2.4 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.11.2020, 13:49  |  68   |   |   

Today, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, announced record-setting Black Friday sales of $2.4 billion* from the independent and direct-to-consumer brands on the platform worldwide. On November 27, from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Black Friday in California, Shopify-powered businesses saw a 75% increase in sales from Black Friday in 2019. In fact, by 8:00am EST, merchants on Shopify collectively had crossed $1 billion in sales.

“We’re thrilled with the Black Friday sales generated by the businesses on Shopify. In just a single day, merchants around the world produced more than 80% of the sales of the entire holiday shopping weekend last year,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. “With more consumers than ever shopping online this year, we anticipate this weekend being one of the biggest ecommerce events in history, as consumers vote with their wallets and support the independent and direct-to-consumer businesses they love.”

2020 Black Friday Global Highlights**

  • $2.4 billion in Black Friday sales globally, a 75% growth in sales from last year
  • New York, London, and Los Angeles were the top-selling cities worldwide on Black Friday, with top-selling countries including US, UK, and Canada
  • Mobile sales on Black Friday were 67% compared to 33% of sales made on desktop. In 2019, 69% of Black Friday sales were made on mobile and 31% on desktop
  • Top product categories globally during Black Friday were apparel and accessories with health and beauty and home and garden following
  • Average Black Friday cart price globally was $90.70, an increase of 11% from last year
  • 14% of cross-border orders placed on the platform on Black Friday
  • 20,000+ tonnes of carbon emissions offset from the delivery of every order placed on Shopify’s platform on Black Friday

For a dynamic, real-time view of Black Friday/Cyber Monday commerce from Shopify’s more than one million independent businesses worldwide, visit datastories.shopify.com.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples and many more.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements“), including statements with regard to commerce trends. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that these trends will continue. Shopify undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

+++

*Shopify’s 2020 Black Friday data is based on sales by its more than one million businesses in approximately 175 countries around the world from November 26th 11:00:00 UTC to November 28th 8:00:00 UTC.

**Shopify’s 2020 Black Friday data is based on sales by its more than one million businesses in approximately 175 countries around the world from November 27th 00:00 UTC to November 27th 24:00.

All data presented here (including worldwide sales) is approximate and is based on various assumptions. All data is unaudited and is subject to adjustment. All financial figures are in USD.

Shopify Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shopify veröffentlicht ersten State-of-Commerce-Bericht
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shopify Announces Record Global Black Friday Sales of $2.4 Billion Today, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, announced record-setting Black Friday sales of $2.4 billion* from the independent and direct-to-consumer brands on the platform worldwide. On November 27, from the start …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Pernod Ricard:  Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 November 2020
Onxeo Has Applied for Admission to Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark and ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth ...
Renewable Energy Group to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access ...
Pandemic Intensifies Margin Pressure on Automotive Suppliers; Sales Expected to Decline Globally by ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BlackRock’s Gary S. Shedlin to Present at the 2020 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
3 Aktien, die ich unbedingt kaufen will, wenn der Börsencrash kommt
26.11.20
LYNX: Shopify: Was für ein Breakout – diese Aktie will mehr
25.11.20
Shopify-Klon Baozun mit soliden Zahlen! Initialzündung für die Aktie?
24.11.20
Top-Technologieaktien für Dezember
13.11.20
Ziel 350.000 Euro, Einsatz 10.000 Euro und 5 Jahre Zeit: Diese Aktie macht’s möglich!
12.11.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Aktien, die im nächsten Jahrzehnt ein enormes Wachstum erwarten lassen
01.11.20
Amazon bleibt Platzhirsch beim Wachstum: Ist es jetzt smart, auf Verfolger wie Etsy oder Shopify zu setzen?
30.10.20
Shopify-Aktie nach Q3-Zahlen: Buy the Dip?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
38
Shopify veröffentlicht ersten State-of-Commerce-Bericht
18.11.20
4
E-Commerce
12.02.20
54
Shopify - E-Commerce in der Cloud für jeden!