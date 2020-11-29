 

DGAP-DD Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.11.2020, 09:40   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2020 / 09:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ravi
Last name(s): Anand

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 CHF 20000.00 CHF

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 CHF 20000.0000 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: SIX Swiss Stock Exchange
MIC: XSWX


Wertpapier


