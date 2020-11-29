GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions at #RSNA2020, Helping Shape Future of Healthcare in the COVID Era

“COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for an adaptable and digitized healthcare system that empowers clinicians with next generation tools which would have otherwise taken years to develop and adopt quickly, accelerating changes that would have otherwise taken years to adopt,” said Kieran Murphy, president & CEO, GE Healthcare. “At GE Healthcare, we remain committed to driving innovation to achieve precision health and improve lives. This includes continued investment in our Edison intelligence portfolio, and also development of new imaging technologies to modernize standards of care.”

GE Healthcare today unveiled a slate of new intelligently efficient solutions to help clinicians solve today’s two-part challenge of delivering high quality care while managing greater capacity and workflow issues, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19. Building on continuing investments in innovation and digital health momentum, GE Healthcare is expanding its AI offerings and Edison ecosystem, and also introducing breakthrough imaging innovations that will help shape the future of healthcare.

At this year’s virtual #RSNA2020, GE Healthcare is highlighting several new solutions that empower clinicians with future-looking technologies to drive efficiencies and improve patient outcomes, and address challenges related to COVID-19.

The Future is Now: raising the standard of care with intelligent efficiency

In an era when care is largely focused on the acute effects of COVID-19, healthcare’s challenges of cost, quality and access and provider pressure to do more with less remains. Add physician burnout - of which 64% of surveyed physicians said has intensified during the pandemici - and the need for efficiency has never been greater. “Like most heath systems, we were looking for system-wide efficiencies even before the pandemic hit,” said Laurie Sebastiano, MD, Section Chief of Ultrasound, St Luke's University Health Network. “By working with GE Healthcare to standardize our fleet of ultrasound systems across our 12-hospital network, we will drive greater efficiency and consistency to our ultrasound users in the Vascular, Radiology and Echocardiography departments. Our new ultrasound equipment will help the technologist be more efficient because these machines are designed to streamline their activity and reduce clicks. Also, it will help the radiologist by bringing in some of the numbers that we routinely dictate right into our reports.”