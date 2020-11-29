 

GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions at #RSNA2020, Helping Shape Future of Healthcare in the COVID Era

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.11.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

GE Healthcare today unveiled a slate of new intelligently efficient solutions to help clinicians solve today’s two-part challenge of delivering high quality care while managing greater capacity and workflow issues, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19. Building on continuing investments in innovation and digital health momentum, GE Healthcare is expanding its AI offerings and Edison ecosystem, and also introducing breakthrough imaging innovations that will help shape the future of healthcare.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for an adaptable and digitized healthcare system that empowers clinicians with next generation tools which would have otherwise taken years to develop and adopt quickly, accelerating changes that would have otherwise taken years to adopt,” said Kieran Murphy, president & CEO, GE Healthcare. “At GE Healthcare, we remain committed to driving innovation to achieve precision health and improve lives. This includes continued investment in our Edison intelligence portfolio, and also development of new imaging technologies to modernize standards of care.”

At this year’s virtual #RSNA2020, GE Healthcare is highlighting several new solutions that empower clinicians with future-looking technologies to drive efficiencies and improve patient outcomes, and address challenges related to COVID-19.

The Future is Now: raising the standard of care with intelligent efficiency

In an era when care is largely focused on the acute effects of COVID-19, healthcare’s challenges of cost, quality and access and provider pressure to do more with less remains. Add physician burnout - of which 64% of surveyed physicians said has intensified during the pandemici - and the need for efficiency has never been greater. “Like most heath systems, we were looking for system-wide efficiencies even before the pandemic hit,” said Laurie Sebastiano, MD, Section Chief of Ultrasound, St Luke's University Health Network. “By working with GE Healthcare to standardize our fleet of ultrasound systems across our 12-hospital network, we will drive greater efficiency and consistency to our ultrasound users in the Vascular, Radiology and Echocardiography departments. Our new ultrasound equipment will help the technologist be more efficient because these machines are designed to streamline their activity and reduce clicks. Also, it will help the radiologist by bringing in some of the numbers that we routinely dictate right into our reports.”

Seite 1 von 5
General Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions at #RSNA2020, Helping Shape Future of Healthcare in the COVID Era GE Healthcare today unveiled a slate of new intelligently efficient solutions to help clinicians solve today’s two-part challenge of delivering high quality care while managing greater capacity and workflow issues, exacerbated by the impact of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Shopify Announces Record Global Black Friday Sales of $2.4 Billion
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Dr. Reddy’s to Acquire Select Anti-Allergy Brands from Glenmark in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan ...
WaterMill Asset Management Refutes Ziopharm Oncology’s Desperate, Low-Road Smear Campaign
GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions at #RSNA2020, Helping Shape Future of ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Hintergrund: Dow knackt erstmals die 30 000-er Marke - Bullenmarkt ist intakt
23.11.20
GE Healthcare Announces First X-ray AI to Help Assess Endotracheal Tube Placement for COVID-19 Patients
23.11.20
LYNX: General Electric: Der Trendwechsel ist gelungen, aber wo einsteigen?
20.11.20
GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition
18.11.20
Pride and Protectionism: GE Publishes 2020 GE Global Innovation Barometer
17.11.20
The GE90 Engine Celebrates 25 Years of Service
13.11.20
Siemens enttäuscht kurzfristig orientierte Aktionäre – 3 Erkenntnisse zum 4. Quartal
12.11.20
Albany International Airport Partners With GE to Transform Airport Into Digital Incubator for Safe, Post-Pandemic Air Travel
09.11.20
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved Cancer and Cardiovascular Care to Patients Around the World

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
3.170
GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie