 

Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at leading U.S. medical centers

November 29, 2020

  • Boston Medical Center, Yale New Haven Health and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center among the first to extend virtual care options enabling patients to remain safe during radiology exams, medical procedures, general visits, and more
  • Cloud-based, integrated digital communications help patients better prepare for appointments while reducing appointment no-shows

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it is working with leading medical centers to help respond to COVID-19 by increasing patients’ involvement in their care with the Philips Patient Management Solution. Outdated patient management practices can place excessive burden on staff, especially during COVID-19. Digital transformation during the pandemic is even more critical  to support staff with automation technologies that help unify and automate communications to patients in real-time.

Patient management is a critical element to help educate patients about available care, provide easier, safer, and timely access to that care, and to improve workflow efficiency for healthcare providers to manage patient encounters in a constrained economic and physical environment as the pandemic ensues. With studies showing that automated reminders can lead to a 41.5% reduction in patient no-shows [1] and a 67.0% reduction in poor patient preparation [2] in challenging diagnostic and interventional procedures, timely education and instructions to patients are essential as hospitals start rescheduling elective procedures.

The pause of elective and some chronic care with patient reluctance to visit hospitals and clinics during COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to a decrease in critical medical procedures, which can impact patient outcomes and put pressure on health system operations. Philips is committed to supporting healthcare providers with clinically optimized, intelligent diagnostic tools designed to increase productivity, improve workflow, and enhance patient and staff experience. Engaging patients through digital strategies is helping healthcare organizations enhance all their patient encounters including radiology scheduling, enabling remote screenings, guiding patients to resources, and providing real-time instructions in rapidly changing conditions.  

