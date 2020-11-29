 

Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'

29.11.2020   

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Pty Limited is pleased to announce the launch of a new technical analysis-driven research product 'Technical Analysis Report'. This report aims to evaluate equity opportunities in consideration of sufficient risk-appetite and financial flexibility, and returns expected over a short timespan.

What Should be an Appropriate Stock Picking Strategy? Should One Buy Now or Wait for Better Results or Lower Valuations? These are some of the vital questions looming in the mind of prudent investors!

Stock markets often depend on the sentiments of market participants and the two prominent emotions include greed and fear. Evolving fundamentals and macroeconomic factors like GDP, socio-political stability, inflation, interest rates, etc. also influence stock prices. Technical analysis is one of the two main schools of market-analysis used to assess the price direction based on an identifiable price-pattern.

Over the past one-year, ASX All Ordinaries yielded a 0.77% return (till November 25, 2020, from Refinitiv); therefore, a technical analysis report developed after deep-research and backtesting by qualified experts might be helpful to benefit from price trends gauged.

Considering above, Kalkine's Technical Analysis Report Offers:

  1. Extensive Technical Research: This report is based on a thorough technical analysis using price action, support, resistance, candlestick patterns, relative strength index, moving averages, etc.
  2. Swing Trading Opportunity:  By virtue of seizing short to medium-term gains, swing trading can provide an edge over fundamental analysis.
  3. Insights on Leading Sectors: ASX-listed stocks from leading sectors including FinTech, Telecom, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, E-Commerce, etc. are covered to gain from trending themes.
  4. High-Volume Stocks Coverage: Kalkine's report covers stocks with above-average volumes showcasing the decent returns potential as they are generally more liquid and help easy execution of trades.
  5. Insights on Risk-Reward Scenario: Investors can weigh the prospective reward for the risks undertaken in light of an entry-level, target prices, and pre-defined stop-loss.

In summary, Kalkine's Technical Analysis report (which is easy to comprehend with actionable insights) aims to cover stocks after an overall assessment of the global indices, taking cues from the major global news.

Note: Trading decisions require a thorough analysis by investors while evaluating stocks. Kalkine's publications are NOT a solicitation/recommendation to buy, sell or hold stock(s) of company/companies or engage in any investment activity under discussion.

Company Name: Kalkine Pty Ltd.
Media Contact: Ms. Honey Bhargava
Email-id: honey.bhargava@kalkine.com.au

