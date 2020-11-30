Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Josip Heit, defines the block chain technology as follows: "A block chain makesit possible to transmit information in a forgery-proof manner by means of adecentralised database shared by many participants, so that copies areimpossible. The database is called a distributed register or general ledger. Itis stored on many computers in a peer-to-peer network, with each new node takingover a complete copy of the block chain upon joining, and from now on has thetask of checking and documenting transactions".Software experts at GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG have developedhighly specialised block chain products such as the utility G999 Block ChainCoin. The G999 is particularly suitable for e-mail or voice text messages viablock chain! In particular, the so-called "iPhone generation" sees paymenttransactions in general and communication itself as exclusively digital.Sophia Thomalla, for example, one of the best-known presenters and actresses inthe German-speaking world, has long been highly interested in crypto-currencies,especially block chain technology, cryptography and especiallytelecommunications and the technologies behind them. A few weeks ago, Thomallasurprised many interested people as host of one of the first webinars (internetconference) of the GSB, to present the BPOS - the Bitcoin Proof of Stake withher commitment to blockchain technology. In this context, she believes that thefuture will not pass by a digital currency, especially since Sophia Thomallarecently pursued a company called "miota" or known as "iota-Coin" from Berlin,awarded in 2020 among the five best blockchain projects, which led her to theHamburg Blockchain Powerhaus GSB, which has developed blockchain technology,which is especially climate friendly and suitable for telecommunications. JosipHeit recently told journalists: "Enjoy the great future of the digital age".G999 is based on the idea that block chain technology must ensure compliancewith environmental regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. Atthe same time, it meets the current need to manage personal data in a completelysecure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through adecentralised data centre.Heit believes that the future of cryptography lies in a secure, compliant andregulated environment and has recently released the "G999" - a unique electronicmoney system, card reader and app - which provides fast payments, micro-fees anda variety of other options for telecommunications and messengers in one,inspired by the deflationary token economic model.This includes a block-chain encrypted communication network, which guaranteescustomers absolute privacy.These innovations, developed by GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, willconquer the block-chain technology sector in the future, Heit is sure, whichadvocates regulation in many areas of these technologies.