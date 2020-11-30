 

GSB G999 Utility as revolution for communication / Josip Heit The future of cryptotechnology lies in a regulated environment

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.11.2020, 02:15  |  77   |   |   
Hamburg (ots) - Josip Heit, GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: "GSB Group
develops high-tech block chain and cryptotechnical products for communication
networks under the aspect of a climate-friendly orientation

Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board oft GSB Group and proven economic manager and
block chain pioneer, has had products from the block chain, crypto currency and
crypto technology sectors developed by his divisions of the GSB Group under the
aspect of climate-friendly orientations. According to Josip Heit, divisions of
the GSB are currently a big step ahead of conventional sectors with their
blockchain technology, because consumers will quickly be able to define products
of these new technologies through their own knowledge, which among other things
also offer crypto-services.

Josip Heit, defines the block chain technology as follows: "A block chain makes
it possible to transmit information in a forgery-proof manner by means of a
decentralised database shared by many participants, so that copies are
impossible. The database is called a distributed register or general ledger. It
is stored on many computers in a peer-to-peer network, with each new node taking
over a complete copy of the block chain upon joining, and from now on has the
task of checking and documenting transactions".

Software experts at GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG have developed
highly specialised block chain products such as the utility G999 Block Chain
Coin. The G999 is particularly suitable for e-mail or voice text messages via
block chain! In particular, the so-called "iPhone generation" sees payment
transactions in general and communication itself as exclusively digital.

Sophia Thomalla, for example, one of the best-known presenters and actresses in
the German-speaking world, has long been highly interested in crypto-currencies,
especially block chain technology, cryptography and especially
telecommunications and the technologies behind them. A few weeks ago, Thomalla
surprised many interested people as host of one of the first webinars (internet
conference) of the GSB, to present the BPOS - the Bitcoin Proof of Stake with
her commitment to blockchain technology. In this context, she believes that the
future will not pass by a digital currency, especially since Sophia Thomalla
recently pursued a company called "miota" or known as "iota-Coin" from Berlin,
awarded in 2020 among the five best blockchain projects, which led her to the
Hamburg Blockchain Powerhaus GSB, which has developed blockchain technology,
which is especially climate friendly and suitable for telecommunications. Josip
Heit recently told journalists: "Enjoy the great future of the digital age".
G999 is based on the idea that block chain technology must ensure compliance
with environmental regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At
the same time, it meets the current need to manage personal data in a completely
secure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a
decentralised data centre.

Heit believes that the future of cryptography lies in a secure, compliant and
regulated environment and has recently released the "G999" - a unique electronic
money system, card reader and app - which provides fast payments, micro-fees and
a variety of other options for telecommunications and messengers in one,
inspired by the deflationary token economic model.

This includes a block-chain encrypted communication network, which guarantees
customers absolute privacy.

These innovations, developed by GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, will
conquer the block-chain technology sector in the future, Heit is sure, which
advocates regulation in many areas of these technologies.

Web Page - GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG: https://G999main.net

META KEYS: Josip Heit, GSB, G999, GSB Gold Standard, Blockchain, Bitcoin Proof
of Stake, BPOS, Kryptowährung, Utility G999 Blockchain-Coin, Kryptotechnik

Contact:

GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Große Bleichen 35
20354 Hamburg

Press Office:
Mrs Stefanie Berger
Phone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0
Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3
Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.net

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4777214
OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
