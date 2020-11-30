 

Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento"), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

A pre-recorded presentation is made available to participants and the public, in addition to 1 on 1 virtual meetings with selected investors taking place between 11/30/20 and 12/03/20.

Dr. Ji Pre-Recorded Investor Presentation can be accessed at the following Link: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/rec/play/7p6ebIhHbRkmmBaXffNQeGXSsRkhriEV ...

(Note: Link expires 90 days after date of recording).

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain statements contained in this presentation or in other documents of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sorrento”) and of any of its affiliates, along with certain statements that may be made by management of the Company orally in presenting this material, are or may be considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. They use words such as "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," “potential,” “projected” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or condition. Sorrento cautions that these statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding future action, future performance and/or future results including, without limitation, those relating to the timing for completion, and results of, scheduled or additional clinical trials and the FDA’s or other regulatory review and/or approval and commercial launch and sales results (if any) of the Company’s formulations and products and regulatory filings related to the same, and receipt by the Company of milestone and royalty payments may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Peak sales and market size estimates have been determined on the basis of market research and comparable product analysis, but no assurances can be given that such sales levels will be achieved, if at all, or that such market size estimates will prove accurate.

